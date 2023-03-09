Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía might be considering an intimate wedding

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía’s relationship remains strong. Despite a hurricane of rumors, exes, and heartbreak songs, the couple is still together, braving through their obstacles and coming out stronger. Days after Clara Chía reactivated her Instagram account, a journalist has revealed that the two have discussed their ideal wedding.

©Gerard Pique



The couple confirmed their relationship in mid 2022

Mónica Vergara, a journalist that works in a program called “Fiesta” (airing on Telecinco), revealed that Piqué and Clara had discussed the topic of marriage while in front of some witnesses. The two shared their ideal wedding, including Clara’s desire to marry.

Vergara reports the talk occurred in a restaurant in Barcelona. Per her reports, the date had gone on for over two hours, with Piqué and Clara attentively looking at eachother. “Over the course of their conversation, the two called eachother ‘love’, and he shared his concerns over having to speak in public,” said Vergara in Spanish. “That provided an opening to talk about marriage. They talked about how Clara would like to be married at some point in her life.”

“Considering Piqué’s career and his great amount of followers, Clara wanted a intimate and private wedding, with their families in attendance.”

Clara and Piqué revealed their relationship in mid 2022, after his split with Shakira was made public.

©@shakira



Shakira and Piqué were together for over a decade

Did Piqué and Shakira ever get married?

Despite spending 12 years together and having two children, Shakira and Piqué never married. While the two didn’t normally address their relationship with the media, Shakira spoke about her fear of marriage in an interview with 60 Minutes, before her Super Bowl performance. “Marriage terrifies me,” she said. “I don’t want him to see me as his wife. I’d rather he see me as his girlfriend, his lover.”