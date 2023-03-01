Did Gerard Piqué ever try to get back together with Shakira?

Shakira’s new song with Karol G has been a tremendous hit, joining a string of singles that fans have linked to her ex, Gerard Piqué. The great songs and the media spectacle have contributed to one of Shakira’s most popular moments in her career.

“TQG’s” lyrics make reference to a breakup, and how the subject of the song hasn’t completely moved on. The lyrics claim that despite the fact that he’s with a new woman now, he still reaches out to his ex. How true are these statements?

©Karol G



Shakira and Karol G in the “TQG” music video

According to the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, they’re completely false, at least in the case of Piqué. Sources that were close to him and spoke to the newspaper claim that there was no attempt to reunite with Shakira.

We translated the source’s statement, which read, “At no time has there been an attempt to get back together from Gerard. Throughout their breakup, the two have had a terrible relationship. They’ve managed to be civil with each other, especially when dealing with the legal aspects of their split. Right now, they’re not on speaking terms.”

Despite the fact that many listeners project the lyrics of “TQG” in Shakira and Pique’s relationship, the song was mostly written by Karol G. “This song was born the same day I wrote the verse for ‘Mamiii,’” said Karol G in an interview with Billboard. She explained that she reached out to Shakira when she learned about what was going on with her personal life and asked her if she wanted to be involved.

After learning that Shakira had released three singles discussing her break up, Karol G asked her if she was sure that she wanted to release another song about the same topic. “‘Hey, you have ‘Te Felicito,’ “Monotonia,’ the Bizarrap session, and then ‘TQG’ with me. It’s four songs [on similar topics],’” relayed Karol G. “And she said, ‘You know what? It doesn’t mean I’m singing this song for somebody [specific].‘”