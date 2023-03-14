Shakira was spotted crying in Times Square, New York

Shakira was spotted crying in a store in New York. The singer has been spending a few days in the city, where she performed at “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to the acclaim of critics and the audience. She took the trip as an opportunity for a vacation, traveling with her children and taking in some of the city’s sights.

©GrosbyGroup



Shakira at the M&M store in Times Square

Shakira was photographed crying as she shopped and talked with an unidentified woman. The photos show her wearing a hat and a long sleeve black shirt. According to Grosby Group, Shakira was in Times Square with her kids, visiitng various locations, including the M&M chocolate store. Shakira reportedly started crying and tried to shield her face from the cameras with her hat.

Following her split from Gerard Pique, Shakira has been open about her emotions and how affected she’s been over the past year. While speaking about the success of her single “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” with Fallon, Shakira shared how healthy the experience of writing about her emotions had been and how it provided her with a community and sisterhood.

“The thing with this song is it has become an anthem for so many women out there. I’ve had a very rough year after my separation, and writing this song has been so important to me,” she said. “After we put out this song, I really felt like I don’t even have fans out there. I have a sisterhood of women who have been through the same things that I have been through, who think the way I think, who feel the way I feel, who had to put up with so much crap the way I had to.”

She also shared that the collaboration was facilitated by her eldest son, Milan, who called her manager and told him that if Shakira and Bizarrap collaborated the song would become an instant hit. “And he was right,” said Shakira.