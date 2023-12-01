‘Society of the Snow’ is Spain’s Oscar entry, exploring the true story of a horrifying plane crash

“Society of the Snow” is entering awards season. The film, directed by Spanish filmmaker J.A. Bayona and produced by Netflix, is based on the true story of the survivors of a horrifying plane crash in the Andes, who managed to survive for two months in inhospitable conditions. The film is Spain’s bet for Best International Film for the Oscars, making it a title that’s important to keep on your radar.

©Courtesy of Netflix



Society of the Snow poster

“Society of the Snow” follows the passengers of a Uruguayan flight that crashed into the heart of the Andes, one of the highest mountain ranges in the world. 29 passengers survived the crash and had to resort to extreme measures to survive in a hostile and snowy climate where there was no food or shelter. When discussing the making of the film and the writing of the script, Bayona revealed that the survivors played a pivotal part in the movie’s making. He also said that the movie was shot at the site of the crash. “We were shooting 12,000 feet, exactly in the same place where the plane crashed, at the same time of the year,” he said to The Today Show. The film has been 10 years in the making, and is a passion project that Bayona kept returning to in between directing films and TV shows like “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

The story’s authenticity is one of the main draws, which relied on survivors to relay emotions as effectively as possible. “I thought I was going to die,” said survivor Dr. Roberto Canessa, who alongside a friend completed a 10 day hike to Chile, resulting in the rescue of his friends and fellow survivors. He said that watching the movie was very difficult. “Yeah, because I was immersed in that place again. I was back to the fuselage,” he said.

More about “Society of the Snow”

The story of the survivors of the Andes has been adaped several times, in 1993, in the film “Alive,” and more recently, with the TV show “Yellowjackets” which takes some liberal inspiration from it. The Netflix adaption appears to be the most factual.

“Society of the Snow” premiered at Venice Fil Festival and will premiere in select theaters on December 22nd. It will be streaming on Netflix on January 4.

