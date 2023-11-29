Jennifer Garner says she’d rather stay in her ‘old lady body’ than be a teen again

Jennifer Garner has no urge to relive her teenage years. In a new interview while promoting her film “Family Switch,” Garner and her co-star Ed Helms teased the film and whether they’d be into the story’s main premise: parents that switch bodies with their kids.

Jennifer Garner and Emma Myers discussing “Family Switch”

"You know what? I think my kids work so hard, and they have so much pressure on them that I could never even have imagined as a teenager myself," said Garner to PEOPLE magazine. "I’ll stay right here in my old lady body, thank you very much." Garner would prefer to switch places with Ed Helms’ kids. "I’d want to switch places with Ed’s kids," she said. "I want to be that little one who has a crazy look in her eyes running around in a diaper. Break out the paint and the glitter and go ham on the house."

Helms has to agree. "Yeah, my kids are ridiculously cute and insane," he said.

Jennifer Garner shares three kids with her ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11. Recently, Garner discussed her eldest daughter and her plans for college, which have been exciting and stressful. "I can see the stress — even though the excitement and stress go hand in hand,” she said in an appearance on “The Today Show.”

“But she's handling it like a champ and she's totally in charge. I'm not having to say, 'Are you doing this, are you doing this?' She's a self-starter. And I'm just proud of her no matter what.”

More about “Family Switch”

“Family Switch” is Netflix’s latest Christmas movie, with a premise that blends some Millennial favorite stories, like “Freaky Friday” and “13 Going on 30.” The film follows Jess and Bill Walker, a couple that’s stuggling to stay connected with their growing kids. Enter Rita Moreno, an astrological reader that triggers a body switch between all family members on the most important day of their lives.

“Family Switch” is available to stream this November 30, right in time for the holidays.

