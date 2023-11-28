Jennifer Garner celebrates her ex’s birthday with an ‘Alias’ throwback

Jennifer Garner is celebrating her ex Michael Vartan’s birthday with an awesome throwback. Garner, who met Vartan on the set of “Alias” where they played each other’s love interests, shared a photo of the two in character in Instagram, signing off with her character’s name.

The photo is a screenshot of one of the episodes of “Alias,” showing the two in character. Garner played the lead role of Sydney Bristow, a double CIA agent who has to lie to the people in her life in order to keep them and her work safe. Vartan played Michael Vaughn, one of her co-workers and her primary love interest. The photo shows the two walking together, with Garner wearing a yellow wig and a traditional German costume. “I can’t remember why I was Bavarian, but I do know today is your birthday,” reads the post’s caption. “I hope it’s a great one, Michael! XX S. Bristow.”

Fans of the show were excited by the callback, with many sharing their personal connection to the series and to Garner’s work. “Absolutely loved this show,” wrote a fan. “Named My daughter after you. Sydney Bristow and my husband is a Vaughn so her name is Sydney Vaughn!!”

“And this is my cue to start my yearly Alias rewatch,” wrote a second person.

©GettyImages



Bradley Cooper, Garner and Vartan introducing an award at the 10th Annual Peoples Choice Awards

Jennifer Garner and Michael Vartan’s relationship

Garner and Vartan worked together for over five years, with their onscreen relationship translating over to the real world. The two dated between 2003 and 2004, and have remained close over the years, with her regularly celebrating his birthday over social media. “Can you believe this baby face is 50?!” she wrote in 2018. “Happy birthday, #MichaelVartan,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “#alwaysanALIASgirl” and “#sydneyandvaughnforever.”

Garner is currently linked to businessman John Miller. The two have been dating since 2018.