Jennifer Garner and boyfriend and John Miller are all smiles working out together: See pics

Jennifer Garner continues her romance with her boyfriend John Miller. And while the pair prefer to keep their personal life private, they have been spotted on multiple outings, sharing casual conversations, holding hands, and being affectionate together.

The 51-year-old actress and the 45-year-old businessman were recently seen jogging during a morning workout session in Brentwood, California. The couple was photographed during their rare outing, smiling at each other and wearing matching ensembles.

Jennifer wore black leggings paired with a matching top, blue sneakers, and a gray hat. Meanwhile, John wore gray sweatpants, a black shirt, blue sneakers, and a gray hat. This is their most recent outing after being spotted sharing a hug after going on a coffee run back in June.

The pair are known to have very busy schedules, with Jennifer working on her many projects, and John being the chairman and CEO of Cali Group. They first started their romance in 2018 but kept things casual before a brief split in 2020. The couple reportedly got back together in 2021 and were seen together on multiple dates.

Earlier this summer, a close source to the pair revealed to Us Weekly that they are going strong and the actress even feels more “comfortable” around him and she is “proud to show him off.”

“Jen’s not nearly as shy as she once was with John,” the insider explained, adding that they are “a lot more comfortable and secure with each other,” referring to when they first started dating.

The insider went on to reveal to the publication that John began renting a home a couple of miles away from the star, as he “wanted to be near,” and spent more time around her and her three kids, 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina, and 11-year-old Samuel, from her previous relationship with Affleck.