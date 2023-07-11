Jennifer Garner gives it her all in boxing class in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner had a tough workout this weekend. The actress was photographed in Los Angeles as she honed in her boxing skills on a private outdoor lesson with a personal trainer. Photos show Garner giving her workout her all and having a laugh after completing it.

Jennifer Garner and her boxing instructor

Photos show Garner wearing a tight blue top with some green tights. She has some red boxing gloves and her hair tied back, showing off her muscles as she spars with her trainer.

One of Garner’s trainers, Beth Nicely, spoke about Garner’s workout routines and how hard she worked on her fitness. "[Garner] likes to work really hard, she's very, very strong," said Nicely to Shape magazine. "I consider her a professional athlete in what she's capable of physically. We both love to dance, we both love to work hard, I think it's a good combination."

"She's definitely someone that loves to show up and get a workout in and feel good," she said.

Garner has worked on multiple genres over the course of her career, and for a period of time, she was featured in various action films and was known as an icon of the genre. She’s been involved in “Daredevil,” where she met her ex-husband Ben Affleck, “Elektra,” where she reprised her anti-hero role, and more.

Over the past week, it was confirmed that Garner would be playing Elektra again after almost a decade in “Deadpool 3,” alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but some time ago it was speculated that Ben Affleck would be making an appearance as Daredevil.

