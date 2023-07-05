Jennifer Garner wishes followers a happy summer while showing off various swimming goggles

Jennifer Garner is sharing a summer Instagram post that’s unlike the rest. The actress shared her best wishes for a happy summer while showing off her collection of swimming goggles in various hilarious photos.

The video kicks off with Garner, in a red one piece bathing suit, swimming up to the pool’s surface and saying “Happy summer” while staring straight at the camera. The person recording the video laughs as Garner dips back to the pool. The rest of the post is made up of photos of Garner wearing different swimming goggles and striking different poses.

Her followers were quick to drop compliments on her post, sharing how much they loved her positive attitude and funny jokes. “The most wholesome and beautiful human, thank you for always making me smile!” wrote someone.

Over the past few weeks, Garner has been sharing posts and photos of her summer activities, including a tour of her garden. The clip opens with Garner in comfortable clothes inviting the camera to have a look at the different veggies and fruits that are available on her garden over the course of the season. Garner shows off her peaches, nectarines, and apples, taking a bite out of each. “Apples are not ready,” she says, squinting her eyes at their sour flavor.

Over the past year, Garner has started dating John Miller. The two appear to be serious with their relationship, with Garner introducing him to her family and her ex Ben Affleck. “Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now,” said an insider to US Weekly. The two first dated in 2018 and ended their relationship the following year. They reconnected in 2021.

