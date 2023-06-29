Are Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller moving in together?

Jennifer Garner is taking things slow with her boyfriend John Miller. The couple is known for keeping their personal life private, including their romance, however, they have been spotted spending quality time together, and the businessman has already met her family, including her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

A close source to the pair revealed to Us Weekly that they are going strong and the actress even feels more “comfortable” around him and she is “proud to show him off.”

“Jen’s not nearly as shy as she once was with John,” the insider explained, adding that they are “a lot more comfortable and secure with each other,” referring to when they first started dating in 2018.

The insider went on to reveal to the publication that John began renting a home a couple of miles away from the star, as he “wanted to be near,” and spent more time around her and her three kids, 17-year-old Violet, 14-year-old Seraphina, and 11-year-old Samuel, from her previous relationship with Affleck.

It seems the couple continues to move slowly but has been getting a lot closer together. “Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now,” the source concluded. Jennifer and John had been dating for over a year back in 2018, when they decided to call it quits in September 2019, however, Us Weekly confirmed in May 2021 that they were back together.