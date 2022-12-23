Khloé and Kim Kardashian visit a women’s shelter with North, True, and Dream

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian are making sure they are on the nice list this year. On Thursday, Koko spotlighted the Alexandria House after visiting the nonprofit organization, which helps unhoused women in Los Angeles. For the last 25 years, they have provided shelter, childcare, counseling, and job readiness.

Khloé shared a gallery of photos from their visit and praised the founder, Judy Vaughan, in the caption. “It truly takes a village and thru the support of community organizations such as Alexandria House, we can make a difference in so many lives,” the 38-year-old wrote.

The mamas brought their firstborns, North West, 10, who Kim shares with Kanye West, and True Thompson, 4, who Khloé shares with Tristan Thompson. They also brought Robert Kardashian Jr. and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream Kardashian, 6. Their friends Tracy and Ray Romulus and their daughter Ryan were also there.

The Alexandria House shared its own post thanking the famous family and their friends. They also revealed more details about how the Kardashians helped the organization. The famous group met with the women and children in their transitional program, the participants and graduates of the Start-Up Sisterhood LA entrepreneurial program, which offers the tools and mentorship their women need to start their own small business, the volunteers, and staff.

