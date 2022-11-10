Kim Kardashian gets roasted after a Beyond Meat ad shows her “cooking” nuggies

Kim Kardashian can’t catch a break when it comes to her Beyond Meat ads. Just six months after getting roasted for “eating” the plant-based meat, social media is coming for her again. On Monday, the Skims founder shared another video cooking one of her go-to meals- “chicken” nuggets.

While the task is simple enough, many are unconvinced that Kim cooks anything, even if it’s as easy as the air fryer. The comments are filled with hundreds if not thousands of people roasting her. “You can endorse almost any product BUT food and cooking. We all know you don’t ever lift a finger on simple domestic tasks,” wrote one user.

“Why would they have Kim Kardashian doing that? Lol we all know she has a chef,” added another.

People were also confused by how clean the kitchen was. “Why does her kitchen look like a Hospital prep room? Speaking as a busy mum who actually does prepare chicken nuggies,” wrote one confused mom.

“This is coming from a busy mom that also has a 24/7 executive chef and a staff bigger than your local Hilton hotel staffed at home this ad is just as artificial as the chicken,” wrote another passionate mother.

In May, social media had a similar reaction to Kardashian after a Beyond Meat ad showed her “eating” the food. Many were convinced she was taking pretend bites of the food. “She didn’t even take a bite of the burger,” one user commented. “The hamburger wasn’t bitten” another added.