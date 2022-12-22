Jennifer Lopez is debuting a hairstyle right before the holidays. The 53-year-old’s stylist, Rob Zangardi, chopped some inches and styled her golden hair into a lob. Zangardi, known for his celebrity-studded clientele, including Gwen Stefani and Rihanna, shared photos of the new look. “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year @jlo #RandM,” Rob wrote.
December is for sure the most wonderful time for the singer, actress and businesswoman, as she and Ben Affleck kicked off their holiday celebrations hosting a party in their Los Angeles home.
Affleck also took a moment to sing some karaoke, a moment that was memorialized by some of the guests.
Videos and photos recorded by guests show Affleck and Lopez singing by a piano together, alongside Steve Mackey. Guests cheered on for the couple, laughed, and clapped for them once their performance was over. Lopez stunned in a glittery outfit and her hair in an updo, while Affleck wore a black outfit.
Another video shows Affleck and Lopez kissing and hugging after their performance, clearly having a lot of fun together.
Recently Lopez shared a beauty tip with her fans! The singer detailed her beauty routine during a recent interview with Vogue, showing some of her go-to products and how she applies them, including eye cream from her brand JLo Beauty.
The actress also shared some of her favorite beauty brands, from YSL to Fenty Beauty. One of her best tips includes using “That Fresh Take Eye Cream” not just under her eyes, but also on her forehead and some of it in between her brows.
“I put a little bit here,” she showed Vogue will filming the beauty video. The performer looked gorgeous demonstrating her favorite routine. She went on to show all the products she likes from her brand, which include The That Hit Single Cleanser, That J.Lo Glow Serum, inspired by a family tip consisting in using live oil as skincare, and the SPF 30 That Big Screen Moisturizer.