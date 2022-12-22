Jennifer Lopez is debuting a hairstyle right before the holidays. The 53-year-old’s stylist, Rob Zangardi, chopped some inches and styled her golden hair into a lob. Zangardi, known for his celebrity-studded clientele, including Gwen Stefani and Rihanna, shared photos of the new look. “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year @jlo #RandM,” Rob wrote.

December is for sure the most wonderful time for the singer, actress and businesswoman, as she and Ben Affleck kicked off their holiday celebrations hosting a party in their Los Angeles home.

Affleck also took a moment to sing some karaoke, a moment that was memorialized by some of the guests.

Videos and photos recorded by guests show Affleck and Lopez singing by a piano together, alongside Steve Mackey. Guests cheered on for the couple, laughed, and clapped for them once their performance was over. Lopez stunned in a glittery outfit and her hair in an updo, while Affleck wore a black outfit.

Another video shows Affleck and Lopez kissing and hugging after their performance, clearly having a lot of fun together.