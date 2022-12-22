Jennifer Lopez reveals unexpected beauty secret: ‘I put a little bit here’

Jennifer Lopez is sharing a personal beauty tip with her fans! The singer detailed her beauty routine during a recent interview with Vogue, showing some of her go-to products and how she applies them, including eye cream from her brand JLo Beauty.

The actress also shared some of her favorite beauty brands, from YSL to Fenty Beauty. One of her best tips includes using ‘That Fresh Take Eye Cream’ not just under her eyes, but also on her forehead and some of it in between her brows.

“I put a little bit here,” she showed Vogue will filming the beauty video. The performer looked gorgeous demonstrating her favorite routine. She went on to show all the products she likes from her brand, which include The That Hit Single Cleanser, That J.Lo Glow Serum, inspired by a family tip consisting in using live oil as skincare, and the SPF 30 That Big Screen Moisturizer.

Jennifer took a moment to clarify a rumor about her, denying that she has a ver intense beauty routine with expensive products, and instead she prefers to keep things simple.

“I’ve always had a very simple skincare routine,” she explained.“I know there was a lot of rumors back in the day that I was very into these expensive cleansers, and I had to douse myself in La Mer and stuff like that. That really wasn’t true.”

Among the rest of the products she uses before applying makeup, the businesswoman uses Le Labo Santal 26 Candle, Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops, and La Mer Lip Balm.