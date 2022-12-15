Jennifer Lopez shops for holiday presents in a gorgeous coat

Like all of us, Jennifer Lopez is scrambling for Holiday presents. Unlike most of us, she looks very stylish while doing it, wearing a gorgeous fur coat that she paired with some jeans and boots.
Lopez was spotted in Los Angeles accompanied by her security, as she browsed at the designer store American Rag Cie and looked at some Christmas sweaters.
She was wearing a cozy-looking brown coat, a black sweater, and some brown sunglasses. She wore her hair loose and long, boasting some honey-colored highlights. She paired the look with some jeans and brown combat boots, keeping the whole look within the same color scheme.
Per Entertainment Tonight, Lopez adores Christmas and is excited to spend her first holiday as Ben Affleck’s wife. The two have reportedly gotten multiple gifts for each other and are looking forward to blending their holiday traditions as they celebrate with their children.
“Jen’s favorite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it’s their first Christmas as husband and wife. Ben and Jen picked out and decorated a huge tree with the help of their children. Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up,” said a source.
The source shared some of their holiday plans and present ideas. “They are planning to spend the holidays together with the kids and Jen’s family. Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they’re looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food,” they said.
“Ben is planning on giving Jen a couple of things that are special and sentimental that have taken him a long time to find. He is also planning on giving her beautiful jewelry and a couple of big things that are surprises.”