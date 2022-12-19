Watch Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sing a duet at Holiday party

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are kicking off their holiday celebrations. The couple hosted a party in their Los Angeles home this past weekend, inviting all form of A-listers for the celebration. Affleck also took a moment to sing some karaoke, a moment that was memorialized by some of the guests.

Videos and photos recorded by guests show Affleck and Lopez singing by a piano together, alongside Steve Mackey. Guests cheered on for the couple, laughed, and clapped for them once their performance was over. Lopez stunned in a glittery outfit and her hair in an updo, while Affleck wore a black outfit.

Another video shows Affleck and Lopez kissing and hugging after their performance, clearly having a lot of fun together.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the event was attended by all manner of stars, among them, Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish. The party had a pizza and a hot chocolate station, ensuring that all guests had the best possible time.