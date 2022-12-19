Watch Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sing a duet at Holiday party

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are kicking off their holiday celebrations. The couple hosted a party in their Los Angeles home this past weekend, inviting all form of A-listers for the celebration. Affleck also took a moment to sing some karaoke, a moment that was memorialized by some of the guests.
Videos and photos recorded by guests show Affleck and Lopez singing by a piano together, alongside Steve Mackey. Guests cheered on for the couple, laughed, and clapped for them once their performance was over. Lopez stunned in a glittery outfit and her hair in an updo, while Affleck wore a black outfit.
Another video shows Affleck and Lopez kissing and hugging after their performance, clearly having a lot of fun together.
Entertainment Tonight reports that the event was attended by all manner of stars, among them, Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish. The party had a pizza and a hot chocolate station, ensuring that all guests had the best possible time.
Lopez and Affleck are very excited to spend their first holidays as a married couple, having various plans that involve their families and making the date as special as possible. “Ben and Jen have been having so much fun getting ready for Christmas,” said a source to Entertainment Tonight. “Jen’s favorite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it’s their first Christmas as husband and wife.”
The source shared that the two have decorated their home for Christmas and picked out a tree together, which they set up with the help of their kids. “They are planning to spend the holidays together with the kids and Jen’s family,” said the source. “Jen, her mom, and her sister are all amazing cooks, so they’re looking forward to being with each other and eating amazing food.”