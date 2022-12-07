This Dominican makeup artist has a jaw-dropping resemblance to Jennifer Lopez©JLo
Celebrity lookalike

This Dominican makeup artist has a jaw-dropping resemblance to Jennifer Lopez

You might have to make a double take!

By Shirley Gómez -New York

You might have to make a double take as Jennifer Lopez’s doppelgänger is taking social media by storm with her jaw-dropping transformations into the “Bronx Diva.” Eve is a Dominican makeup artist based in New York City who has gained popularity for her viral videos and makeup skills.

According to Eve, since she was a teenager, she has been compared to JLo, something that she takes as a compliment. “I’ve heard it since I was 16. I’ll always take the compliment! She’s a queen,” she wrote on Instagram.

Their resemblance is beyond the outfits, hairstyles, and makeup, as fans point out that they even look blood-related. “It’s uncanny how much you look like her, and it’s not even about the makeup,” a person wrote in the comments section as another chimed in, saying, “Literally copy paste 😍😍.”

Related

5 sets of celebrity doppelgangers that will blow your mind

Paris Hilton and Tom Cruise lookalike get ready for a date in hilarious video

Mark and his son Michael Consuelos are twins in a recent Instagram picture

In addition to creating content on social media and transforming herself with Lopez’s iconic looks, like Jennifer, Eve is also a businesswoman. She owns an online retail store called Eve’s Picks, where she sells makeup and faux lashes and allows you to book an appointment for her beauty services.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more