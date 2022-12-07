This Dominican makeup artist has a jaw-dropping resemblance to Jennifer Lopez

You might have to make a double take as Jennifer Lopez’s doppelgänger is taking social media by storm with her jaw-dropping transformations into the “Bronx Diva.” Eve is a Dominican makeup artist based in New York City who has gained popularity for her viral videos and makeup skills.

According to Eve, since she was a teenager, she has been compared to JLo, something that she takes as a compliment. “I’ve heard it since I was 16. I’ll always take the compliment! She’s a queen,” she wrote on Instagram.

Their resemblance is beyond the outfits, hairstyles, and makeup, as fans point out that they even look blood-related. “It’s uncanny how much you look like her, and it’s not even about the makeup,” a person wrote in the comments section as another chimed in, saying, “Literally copy paste 😍😍.”

In addition to creating content on social media and transforming herself with Lopez’s iconic looks, like Jennifer, Eve is also a businesswoman. She owns an online retail store called Eve’s Picks, where she sells makeup and faux lashes and allows you to book an appointment for her beauty services.