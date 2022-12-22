Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - June 15, 2022©GettyImages
LOL

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign pretends to be Khloé Kardashian

Koko is that you?

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Kourtney Kardashian and her kids Penelope and Reign Disick collaborated for an epic TikTok video. Using a viral soundbite of a parody KUWTK episode, the trio created some magic, with Reign playing both Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. The 8-year-old was so committed to the roles he even wore a wig to be his auntie, Koko.



The wig is hilarious but also somewhat of a roast. People have been pretending to be the Kardashians on the app using voiceover, and when they get to Khloé, it’s usually a messy wig.

The video was uploaded to Penelope and Kourtney’s joint account. It has 5 million followers and 93.8 million likes across all the videos. They are currently on a road to 6 million, and their bio says, “Hi guys can we please please get to 6 mil.”

RELATED:

Khloé Kardashian welcomes the ‘Tooth Fairy’ as daughter True Thompson loses her first tooth

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrate a Bar Mitzvah party for their son Mason

From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: The top celebrity weddings of 2022


Another prominent TikToker in the Kardsahian-Jenner mini-me clan is North West. The daughter of Kim and Kanye West has a very unique vision, and her videos are pretty entertaining. She shares the account Kimandnorth with her mom Kim, but from the videos, it looks like the 9-year-old is the creative director.

Their account has over 11.5 million followers and 277.4 million likes across the videos. She recently shared a prank video, going to town with makeup on her 3-year-old brother Psalm’s face while he slept.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more