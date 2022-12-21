Khloé Kardashian welcomes the ‘Tooth Fairy’ as daughter True Thompson loses her first tooth

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson has lost her first tooth! The 38-year-old The Kardashians star took to social media to share adorable videos of her four-year-old daughter showing her new smile.

“She lost her first tooth,” Khloé wrote on her Instagram story, which featured True singing, “I lost my tooth, I lost my tooth.” Khloé shares True and a baby boy with former fiancé Tristan Thompson.

©Khloé Kardashian





In October, Khloé Kardashian said that two is her lucky number when it comes to having more kids. The reality tv personality and businesswoman said she is “good” with her daughter and newborn son; therefore, the “shop is closed.”

During a “The Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance, she said that expanding her family is not part of her plans. “I have one of both, and I think I’m good,” she continued. “One of each. It’s exciting.”

The reality tv personality said she welcomed her and Tristan Thompson’s second child in “a different way” because she wasn’t the one carrying or giving birth. “I didn’t even really know about [surrogacy] or know what it was in my circle,” Kelly Clarkson replied. “But it’s brilliant.”

Kardashian said carriers are “such a blessing” and that her sister Kim Kardashian helped her in the process. “If it wasn’t for Kimberly, I definitely wouldn’t have been as comfortable,” the Good American co-founder said. “I watched her go through her journey, and I’m so grateful about how open she’s always been.”