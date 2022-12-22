Khloé Kardashian isn’t happy with Lamar Odom’s upcoming documentary. The former basketball player, known for his turmoil in different aspects of his life and career, will share his side of the story and what led to the end of his marriage to Kardashian. The shocking new documentary Sex, Drugs & Kardashians will be released on January 2, 2023, on FOX and HULU.

According to HollywoodLife, a source close to the businesswoman and reality tv personality, she “wants nothing to do with it.” Unfortunately for Khloé, Lamar and his team chose to include her in the promo image. “Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians. Airing Jan 2, 2023, on FOX | next day on @hulu!! Presented by TMZ,” the promo says.

“Khloé wants nothing to do with this and wishes neither herself nor her family’s name was being dragged into this. She has no animosity towards him but wishes he would just leave it in the past,” the insider told the publication. “Khloé doesn’t feel any need to rehash things and would like for him to stop bringing it up. He’s free to share his story but would appreciate him leaving her name out of it.”

Another source said Khloé Kardashian did not appreciate that Lamar included her family’s name in the documentary’s title. “She does not understand his motivation in doing this and does not understand why he included their family name in the title of this project. It is just not necessary,” the source said.

“Khloé is disappointed that Lamar did this because she feels that there was simply no need to rip open old wounds. Khloé and Lamar both have been open about the reasons that their marriage ended, and his issues surrounding drugs played out on ‘KUWTK.’ This is a long time ago now, and Khloé is a mother,” the source said.