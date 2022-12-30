Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week: Penelope Disick, Shawn Mendes, Paris Hilton, and more

It’s almost 2023 and its been a wild year online. Viral videos on TikTok have amassed billions of views, and celebrities have had fun with dance challenges, and goofy videos. This week was no different, and to get your weekend started we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.
1. Penelope Disick
Penelope and her dad Scott Disick use a viral sound together.
@pandkourt
Excuse me, Bruh♬ Excuse me BRUHH - Castro🇭🇹
2. Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes takes a cold plunge in nature’s water.
@shawnmendes
MERRY CHRISTMAS ❄️🤪❤️♬ original sound - Shawn Mendes
3. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and her best friends Stassie Karanikolaou make this hilarious video at the Kardashian christmas party about seeing your ex.
@kyliejenner
when ur ex shows up at the christmas party♬ Excuse me BRUHH - Castro🇭🇹
4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
The former governor of California encourages you to get in the gym.
@arnoldschnitzel
Merry Christmas! Use that holiday cheer to power up your pumps, and really enjoy your time with your family.♬ original sound - Arnold
5. Lizzo
Lizzo turns her mom into her.
@lizzo Yung gravy 👀👀👀 before y’all ask issa @yitty ♬ original sound - evie
6. Rosalía
Rosalía shares her favorite moments of 2022.
@rosalia
2022 gracias fuiste increible 2023 ven q estoy ready♬ como un g - mirrorball
7. Ozuna
Ozuna shows off his dance moves on Christmas.
@ozuna
Feliz navidad 🎁🎄♬ original sound - OZUNA
8. Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton reflects on her year of sliving.
@parishilton Loving my sliving rewind with some of my fave moments from 2022 ✨🎉 I'm so excited for new memories in the new year! 💖🥰 #SlivingHolidays#ThatsHot#NewYearNewP♬ goodbye 2022 - jovynn
9. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon reflects on her 2022 eras.
@reesewitherspoon
I solemnly swear to keep eating on the Internet in 2023 😋♬ goodbye 2022 - jovynn
10. Dwayne Johnson
The Rock gets a make over before Christmas.
@therock First morning back home with my tornados and by 8am they insisted on giving "Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas" 🎅🏽💅🏼 I haven't seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then IM WINNING BABY 🙋🏽♂️🥇Dwanta needs a tutu. and his DIG-NUH-DEE 😂 #MerryEarlyChristmas♬ original sound - The Rock