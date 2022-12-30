Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week: Penelope Disick, Shawn Mendes, Paris Hilton, and more

It’s almost 2023 and its been a wild year online. Viral videos on TikTok have amassed billions of views, and celebrities have had fun with dance challenges, and goofy videos. This week was no different, and to get your weekend started we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.



1. Penelope Disick

Penelope and her dad Scott Disick use a viral sound together.

2. Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes takes a cold plunge in nature’s water.

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and her best friends Stassie Karanikolaou make this hilarious video at the Kardashian christmas party about seeing your ex.

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger

The former governor of California encourages you to get in the gym.