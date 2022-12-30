TIKTOK

Watch the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week: Penelope Disick, Shawn Mendes, Paris Hilton, and more

The last celebrity TikTok round-up of 2022

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s almost 2023 and its been a wild year online. Viral videos on TikTok have amassed billions of views, and celebrities have had fun with dance challenges, and goofy videos. This week was no different, and to get your weekend started we have a round-up of the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week.

1. Penelope Disick

Penelope and her dad Scott Disick use a viral sound together.


2. Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes takes a cold plunge in nature’s water.

@shawnmendes

MERRY CHRISTMAS ❄️🤪❤️

♬ original sound - Shawn Mendes

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and her best friends Stassie Karanikolaou make this hilarious video at the Kardashian christmas party about seeing your ex.

@kyliejenner

when ur ex shows up at the christmas party

♬ Excuse me BRUHH - Castro🇭🇹

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger

The former governor of California encourages you to get in the gym.

@arnoldschnitzel

Merry Christmas! Use that holiday cheer to power up your pumps, and really enjoy your time with your family.

♬ original sound - Arnold

5. Lizzo

Lizzo turns her mom into her.

@lizzo Yung gravy 👀👀👀 before y’all ask issa @yitty ♬ original sound - evie
RELATED:

10 best memes of the year

The 8 biggest pop culture moments of the year

Vivienne Westwood: throughout the years


6. Rosalía

Rosalía shares her favorite moments of 2022.

@rosalia

2022 gracias fuiste increible 2023 ven q estoy ready

♬ como un g - mirrorball

7. Ozuna

Ozuna shows off his dance moves on Christmas.

@ozuna

Feliz navidad 🎁🎄

♬ original sound - OZUNA

8. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton reflects on her year of sliving.

@parishilton Loving my sliving rewind with some of my fave moments from 2022 ✨🎉 I'm so excited for new memories in the new year! 💖🥰 #SlivingHolidays#ThatsHot#NewYearNewP♬ goodbye 2022 - jovynn

9. Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon reflects on her 2022 eras.

@reesewitherspoon

I solemnly swear to keep eating on the Internet in 2023 😋

♬ goodbye 2022 - jovynn

10. Dwayne Johnson

The Rock gets a make over before Christmas.

@therock First morning back home with my tornados and by 8am they insisted on giving "Dwanta Claus a make over before Christmas" 🎅🏽💅🏼 I haven't seen myself in the mirror yet but if I look as cool as I FEEL RIGHT NOW, then IM WINNING BABY 🙋🏽‍♂️🥇Dwanta needs a tutu. and his DIG-NUH-DEE 😂 #MerryEarlyChristmas♬ original sound - The Rock


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more