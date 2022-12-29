Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It’s been a sad day. Hours after it was revealed soccer legend Pelé, passed away at 82, news came that fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, died at the age of 81. She ‘did what she loved until the last moment’ her family said in a statement on social media. She died peacefully surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. In honor of Dame Vivienne, see photos of her throughout the years and learn more about the legendary woman.
