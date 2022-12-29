Pelé, who was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, debuted for the Brazilian national soccer team when he was just 17 in 1958. Brazil won their first World Cup against Sweden in a 5-2 win, with Pelé scoring two goals in the final, a hat trick in the semi-final, and 1 in the quarter-final. He was the youngest player ever at the tournament, and the youngest to score a hat trick. His team carried him off the field on their shoulders, and he would be respected for the rest of his career. He went on to win a record three World Cups.