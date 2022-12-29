Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Pelé, who was considered one of the best athletes in history, passed away at the age of 82. The Brazilian soccer player was battling colon cancer. The news came Thursday, and his daughter Kely Nascimento confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the athlete surrounded by his loved ones, holding his hands. Read more about his legacy below.
