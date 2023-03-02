Kim Kardashian poses in tiny thong bikini and belly chain: See Pics

Kim Kardashian is taking a moment out of her tight schedule to show off her incredible physique. The reality star and mother of four is known for having a strict workout routine, and she is sharing the results with her fans and followers on social media.

The 42-year-old billionaire wore a tiny two-piece bikini while enjoying an outdoor shower. Kim can be seen tanning outside her home in California, accessorizing her look with a belly chain, an ankle bracelet, and big sunglasses.

“Search for soul,” Kim captioned the post, showing her best pose for the camera. “Rerouting myself to the gym — WOW!!! “ one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Beautiful woman as always.” Celebrity friends of the reality star also took a moment to write positive comments, including Lauren Sanchez who added a heart emoji, and Chris Appelton, writing, “Holly hot,” adding a fire emoji.

Kim was recently involved in some controversy following a different swimsuit photo shoot, promoting her brand ‘Skims.’ The businesswoman decided to have an UFO inspired shoot, posing in different garments while models with alien masks stand in the background.

“On its way from an alternative universe: SKIMS Swim,” the company captioned a post. “The styles loved by everybody are making their way back to earth on Feb. 21.”

Online users praised Kim for her creativity, while others started to speculate about “hidden messages” and “conspiracy theories” involving UFOs. “She’s definitely one of them!!! Ppl wake up!” one person said, while someone else wrote, “So that’s why we’ve been seeing all these UFO’s lately.”