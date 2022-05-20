Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding: Everything we know

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to say I do for the third time. TMZ reported Friday that the couple is officially tying the note in Italy this weekend. While the couple has not confirmed the report, they have packed on the PDA in Italy, and Kris Jenner and the rest of the family started the celebration Friday at Ristorante Puny. Check out the family’s arrivals and read everything we know about the wedding.

As expected, the location is going to be stunning. According to TMZ, the legally married couple rented out the Italian castle Castello Brown for the intimate ceremony. The castle dates back to Roman times and was constructed to use as a military defense from the 13th to 19th centuries.

The outlet talked to sources close to the couple, who confirmed only family and a select group of friends were invited to the intimate ceremony. Kourtney’s kids, sisters, Kim, Khloe Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner have all arrived, and the family enjoyed dinner together Friday night. Kim’s daughter North West was also spotted at dinner. As for Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick? He was not invited.