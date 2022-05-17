Khloé Kardashian’s fans get excited thinking she joined OnlyFans

Khloé Kardashian has been posting some spicy pics on Instagram that are so hot, that her fans thought she was promoting an OnlyFans account. This weekend the Good American founder shared photos promoting their new line of Sparkle Swim bikinis, and she captioned one of the jaw-dropping photos, “Link in bio baby” with a kiss mark emoji.
The link in Khloe’s bio takes fans to the Good American website but her caption had fans excited, with the top comment reading, “Everybody thinking it’s an only fans link.” The comment has over 2700 likes, with fans admitting, “haha I’m everybody.”
Other fans wanted to know if the link would help them get Khloé’s incredible body. “Is link in bio on how to get that bod as well tho?????” One user wrote.
On Monday, Khloé continued to show off her toned frame with photos in another one of the brand’s bikinis. “Good Morning,” she captioned the first round of photos. Fans and friends continued to praise her in the comments, like model Natalie Halcro who wrote, “You are my goals.”
KoKo shared another photo a few hour later with her toned abs on display.
Khloé Kardashian shows off her toned, unedited, jaw-dropping abs
Kylie Jenner’s fans are obsessed with her ‘perfect’ driver’s license photo
All details of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker official wedding ceremony: See the pics
Khloé has been on a fitness journey for years, and she said her goal was to lose weight slowly without fluctuating. In 2018 she admitted to fad dieting in the past, telling Us Weekly, “It’s very normal to lose weight at a slow process. For me, that’s how I lost all my weight before and how it stayed off. I used to fluctuate weight because I would try all these diet fads, and then I would gain the weight right back. I would always yo-yo,” she explained.”
“When I lost my weight and kept it off, it was when I lost it slowly. I know that expression ‘the turtle wins the race’, cause now I know, OK, let me lose it in a healthy way so I keep it off, cause the last thing I want to do is yo-yo again in my life,” the 37-year-old continued.
Aside from looking great, working out has also helped Khloé’s mental health. In 2019 she told Jay Shetty on his podcast, “On Purpose,” that following her split from Lamar Odom, the gym became therapeutic. “I started going to the gym during my divorce, like a significant and consistent amount for my mental [health],” she told Shetty. “I needed a release, and I needed to feel strong, and I just needed to get rid of all these thoughts. And, I wanted to be alone, and the only place to really be alone was to be on an elliptical with headphones in my ears and kinda just vibing out,” she continued.