Khloé Kardashian’s fans get excited thinking she joined OnlyFans

Khloé Kardashian has been posting some spicy pics on Instagram that are so hot, that her fans thought she was promoting an OnlyFans account. This weekend the Good American founder shared photos promoting their new line of Sparkle Swim bikinis, and she captioned one of the jaw-dropping photos, “Link in bio baby” with a kiss mark emoji.



©Khloe Kardashian





The link in Khloe’s bio takes fans to the Good American website but her caption had fans excited, with the top comment reading, “Everybody thinking it’s an only fans link.” The comment has over 2700 likes, with fans admitting, “haha I’m everybody.”

Other fans wanted to know if the link would help them get Khloé’s incredible body. “Is link in bio on how to get that bod as well tho?????” One user wrote.

©Khloe Kardashian





On Monday, Khloé continued to show off her toned frame with photos in another one of the brand’s bikinis. “Good Morning,” she captioned the first round of photos. Fans and friends continued to praise her in the comments, like model Natalie Halcro who wrote, “You are my goals.”

