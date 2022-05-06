Khloé Kardashian shows off her toned, unedited, jaw-dropping abs

Khloé Kardashian often draws photoshop speculation, but there’s no denying her toned and unedited abs on video. On Friday, Khloe shared clips stretching on her Instagram story in a cute two-piece set, and she looks incredible.

Koko has been on a fitness journey for years, and it’s undeniable that she is in the best shape she has ever been in her life. But after years of hate and photoshop accusations, she is still haunted by the haters. During episode 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the 37-year-old discussed her self-esteem and confidence issues with her best friend Malika. “It’s so easy for people to say, ’You don’t know them, don’t pay attention.’ Trust me, I try not to,” she said.

“But when you’re walking down the street and then even paparazzi’s heckling at you the same things that you’re trying to avoid, it’s so deteriorating on your self-esteem, your confidence, the way that you view yourself,” the Good American founder continued.