Khloé Kardashian shows off her toned, unedited, jaw-dropping abs

Khloé Kardashian often draws photoshop speculation, but there’s no denying her toned and unedited abs on video. On Friday, Khloe shared clips stretching on her Instagram story in a cute two-piece set, and she looks incredible.
Koko has been on a fitness journey for years, and it’s undeniable that she is in the best shape she has ever been in her life. But after years of hate and photoshop accusations, she is still haunted by the haters. During episode 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the 37-year-old discussed her self-esteem and confidence issues with her best friend Malika. “It’s so easy for people to say, ’You don’t know them, don’t pay attention.’ Trust me, I try not to,” she said.
“But when you’re walking down the street and then even paparazzi’s heckling at you the same things that you’re trying to avoid, it’s so deteriorating on your self-esteem, your confidence, the way that you view yourself,” the Good American founder continued.
Koko was very open about her anxiety saying she even struggles with it when she is about to post on IG. “Even when I barely did retouching, I’m so afraid to post it, because people are gonna say I did.”
Later, Khloe revealed that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson would give her the same kind of advice as Malika when it comes to telling her haters to “f** off.” “Why did Tristan say the exact same thing? He was like, ‘What happened to you?’” “Malika and Tristan have this ability that they’re able to ground me, and it feels like that’s one of the reasons why I’m so drawn to the both of them,” she later elaborates in the confessional.
While Tristan was there for her at one time, the serial cheater has probably done more damage than good when it comes to Khloe’s self-esteem. Khloe made headlines yesterday after this week’s episode of the show revealed what everyone already knew- she gave him another chance before his paternity scandal came to light.
The father of 3 was even there when Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021. “Tristan flew in for the proposal. This was something he was not going to miss,” Khloé explained in the episode.
“We’re good. We’re actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He’s been going to therapy a lot. There’s just been a lot of effort on his part,” she said hopefully.
Unfortunately, we all know how that ended.