Kris Jenner reveals her favorite daughter, but Khloe and Kylie are not so happy

Kris Jenner has revealed who her favorite daughter is! The momager took to Twitter to share with her fans and followers that Kim Kardashian is her number one daughter, but Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were not so happy about it.

“I love my daughter Kim the most! She’s just the cutest and sweetest!” Kris wrote, making fans surprised and wondering if it was a fake account or if the reality star had been hacked, however the tweet came from her verified account.

Kim was quick to reply, commeting “Oh mom stop! I’m blushing, while Kylie wrote “Obviously hacked.” Khloe also shared her thoughts, writing under her tweet, “You spelled Khloé wrong.”

And while it seemed to be a joke from Kris, online users pointed out that it was in fact someone from the family using her Twitter account, after another tweet was posted, reading, “Kim is just so smart! Everything I know so learned from her!!!!!”

Kim responded a second time, “You are just so nice today mom!” adding, “I didn’t even know you had Twitter but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me.”

Kris has been asked before about who her favorite daughter is, revealing to Ellen DeGeneres in 2020 and to Andy Cohen in 2019 that it depends on the day, so at the time she said it was Khloe, with Khloe saying that it was probably “Kimberly 10 years ago” and Kourtney agreeing, saying ”Kylie now.“