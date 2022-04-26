Kylie Jenner testifies: Claims Blac Chyna slashed Tyga with a knife

Kylie Jenner has taken the stand in court, in the controversial trial between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians. The reality star talked about serious claims made by her ex-boyfriend Tyga, including threats and abuse.

During the ongoing trial, Chyna has claimed that the powerful family plotted against her and caused the cancellation of her reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’ which ultimately represented a financial loss for her, filing a $100 million lawsuit against members of the family.

Now Kylie is sharing claims made by Tyga, detailing alleged abuse happening during his relationship with Chyna, and claiming that she slashed him with a knife, leaving a “six-inch scar” on his arm.

“When we were dating he would just express to me his troubles with Chyna, he showed me his arm, I can’t remember which arm, and said Chyna slashed his arm,” Kylie said, “He expressed to me her abuse with alcohol and drugs, they got into a fight and she slashed him… It was a healed scar when I saw it.”

The Sun reported that Kylie went on to reveal she felt threatened by Chyna, however she avoided calling the police because she “assumed she was maybe high” and it was probably an “empty threat,” adding “that’s honestly how I felt.”

“I remember one night I woke up to some threatening texts from Chyna, she sent me a bunch of devil emojis and counting the days, to beat me?” Kylie continued, “Or I don’t know what she meant…”

Kylie also said she never considered Chyna as a friend, explaining that when she “heard about the attack on” Rob Kardashian, she “felt anger.”