All details of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker official wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to have taken the next step in their relationship, this time for real! Following their impromptu wedding in Las Vegas, the happy couple reportedly tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, over the weekend.

The reality star and the musician were photographed outside the downtown courthouse on Anacapa Street, wearing a more traditional wedding attire, in comparison to their photos in Las Vegas.

Kourtney was spotted with a wedding veil and a casual white skin tight dress, while Travis was wearing an all classic black suit. The pair were photographed driving off in a convertible, with a sign strapped to the grill, with the words “Just Married.”

Family members and close friends were also present for the special day, including Kourtney’s grandmother Mary Jo Campbell and Travis’ father, Randy Barker.

A close source to the couple confirmed that the ceremony was made official, as it was reported by PEOPLE on Sunday, “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” the source revealed, “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

Kourtney and Travis have been celebrating their love since the rockstar proposed on the beach in Montecito, California, in October 2021. Followed by their Las Vegas ceremony at One Love Wedding Chapel with an Elvis Presley impersonator and some romantic photos to prove it.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney wrote on Instagram at the time.