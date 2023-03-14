Justin Bieber wears a blanket to Vanity Fair’s party; doesn’t walk the red carpet with Hailey

Justin Bieber had an interesting accessory at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The singer wore a colorful quilted blanket over his suit for the exclusive event. He did not show it off on the red carpet, and his wife, Hailey Bieber walked it alone. Amid reports that he looked “tormented” at the party, the singer shared a photo with Hailey with a small smile on his face.



The “Baby” singer did not walk the carpet but made sure to tell the world he was with his date. According to a Page Six insider, Justin came in through a back entrance and met his wife.



Their source said Justin “did not look well” and was “hunched over” wearing the blanket. Another party guest told the outlet he looked “tormented” and seemed “weird.” However, there are photos of him smiling inside.

Justin’s comments are filled with colorful comments by Hailey’s haters. Many suggested that the model is the one that posted the photo on his account. “hailey give him his phone back,” reads one of the top liked comments.



The couple has been making headlines after an alleged feud between Hailey and his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. The resurfaced feud started on TikTok when fans believed Hailey and Kylie Jenner were throwing shade at Gomez and her eyebrows.

It led to Selenators doing deep dives on Hailey, and she has lost over a million followers since the accusations started in late February, per PopFaction. Her comments are filled with hate, and it’s suspected she has filtered out the word “Selena.”

Justin has not been able to avoid the drama, and there are viral videos of a Rolling Loud crowd chanting “F*CK Hailey Bieber“ while he was on stage with Don Toliver.

Meanwhile, Justin has been sharing photos with the model, making it clear he is standing by Hailey. “LUV U BABY,” he captioned photos of them on a boat.