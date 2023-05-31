Sylvester Stallone details first time meeting Jennifer Flavin: ‘We were inseparable’

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin were going strong in their marriage before their brief separation last year. The Hollywood star detailed the romantic moment when they first met in 1988 during the latest episode of ‘The Family Stallone,’ which was filmed around the same time the couple started having troubles.

“I remember vividly the first time I met Jennifer,” he said. “I was in this dark restaurant, a few people. She came in and, whoa! Something happened. I just felt, like, this jolt, like — ‘Oh, did we just have a minor earthquake or something?’”

Jennifer also shared her experience meeting the actor during a conversation with her friend Kristen. “I was there the night you met,” she said after Jennifer told her friend they “have known” each other “for 35 years.”

“I’ll never forget seeing his face when he saw you for the first time,” Kirsten said to Jennifer, “I witnessed it.” She went on to say that just as Sylvester detailed, she also felt the same connection. “We just hit it off, it was crazy. We were inseparable all night.”

“She has this Dodge Duster, Slimer colored, missing one headlight, and a gas rag hanging out the back like a Molotov cocktail,” Sylvester said, telling the story of how Jennifer declined his offer of giving her a ride in his limo.

“Things, as they say, happen when you least expect it,” the actor explained. “Nobody knows what life is going to bring. And then 35 years later, you look at your beautiful family and you realize, you’re the luckiest son of a b--- in the world.”

And while the couple experienced a rough patch in their relationship last summer, they have now reconciled and continue to live together. The pair dated for six years and had a brief split back in 1988. They welcomed their daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, and got married in 1997.