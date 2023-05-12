Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer have fun at ‘The Family Stallone’ premiere

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone were photographed having a great time at the premiere of their reality TV show, “The Family Stallone.”

©GettyImages



Flavin and Stallone

Flavin and Stallone posed playfully at the premiere of the show in New York City. The photos show Flavin playfully reaching for Stallone’s neck, as he jokes with the press. The two wore all black for the event, with Flavin wearing a stylish dress paired with her hair loose and wavy, and Stallone wearing a matching black suit.

©GettyImages



Flavin and Stallone

“The Family Stallone” is an eight part reality TV series that’ll premiere in Paramount+. The series follows Stallone and his family, made up of his wife and their three daughters, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. Their kids were also in attendace at the premiere, looking stunning in various outfits, including a white suit, a green satin dress and a yellow dress.

©GettyImages



Stallone and his family

“After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad,” reads the show’s press release.

The TV show will give viewers full access to the family’s dynamics, and will feature the moment when Flavin filed for divorce last summer, with the couple reconciling a month later. Stallone’s daughters will also be featured prominently, exploring their careers and personal lives.

“The Family Stallone” premieres this May 17th, on Paramount+.

Related Video: Missy Elliott George Michael Willie Nelson And More Are Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Loading the player...