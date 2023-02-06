Sylvester Stallone’s new reality show starring Jennifer Flavin and their three daughters

Calling all reality TV fans! A new show is in the works starring none other than Sylvester Stallone, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters, 26-year-old Sophia, 24-year-old Sistine, and 20-year-old Scarlet.

The eight-part series is coming soon, as it was revealed that the celebrity family would be making their onscreen debut this spring. A new press release from the family promises viewers a glimpse of their family dynamic on the show, and Sylvester’s side as a husband and father.

“After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad,” the press release reads.

The actor had previously revealed that the controversial divorce announcement from last year would be part of the series, already giving viewers some drama to look forward to. It is also expected for Sylvester’s daughters to show part of their career paths in Hollywood, with Sophia’s podcast ‘Unwaxed’ and Sistine and Scarlet’s acting journey.

The three sisters were recently spotted in a new Super Bowl commercial with their dad, as he stars in the Paramount+ series ‘Tulsa King.’ “Is that Dad?” one of them asks, watching their dad climb a mountain and falling down into the snow. “He does this,” one of them says, “This is normal.”