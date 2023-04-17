Meet Sara Garcia the actress behind Hallmark’s “Ride” Valeria Galindo

Meet Sara Garcia, a talented﻿ Latina/Lebanese, queer actress whose success is a source of pride for those who champion diversity and inclusivity in entertainment. Garcia’s dedication to her craft and her ability to portray a range of diverse characters in film, television and even video games, is an inspiration to others, as she shows how representation and authenticity can captivate audiences.

Garcia had a role on NBC’s musical series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” and a successful two season run on CW’s beloved superhero series “The Flash.” She also has a recurring role on Netflix’s “My Little Pony” and was the lead of the feature horror film “True Fiction.”

Garcia’s upcoming show “Ride” on Hallmark is highly anticipated and marks her newest starring role. The show premiered this March and promises to be a gripping story filled with secrets and drama that threatens to tear the family and their small Colorado town apart at the seams. The show deals with a multigenerational family, the McMurrays, a rodeo dynasty, and their struggle to keep their family ranch afloat. Garcia portrays one of the family members who embarked on a self-discovery journey and transformation after a tragic loss.

HOLA! USA had a chance to ask Sara a few questions about her Latin background, her inspiration and her new lead role.



Could you tell us a little bit about your Latin background? My Dad was born in Uruguay and immigrated to Canada with his family when he was about eight years old. My mom is Lebanese and Scottish. I’ve always felt connected to all three cultures, but I think I developed a formative connection to my Uruguayan heritage through my Abuela. I remember her teaching me how to cook and speaking Spanish to me when I was really little. She maintains that Spanish was my first language and that I would even sing to her in Spanish (I’m a little rusty now, having grown up speaking French through my Canadian education, but I’m trying to re-learn). Working on Ride and playing Valeria has brought me back to my Latin roots in a way I could not have foreseen. Ranching and Rodeo are such a core part of Latin American culture, specifically Uruguay and Argentina, where my family hails from. Stepping onto the McMurray ranch for the first time felt like coming home to me. I’ve been invigorated learning more about myself, my family, and my heritage through this experience.



What actors or movies influenced you to pursue acting as your passion? Jennifer Lopez had a major influence on me. As a girl, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me on tv or in a film until I saw the movie Selena. This was an eye-opening experience because I saw this incredibly talented, successful, and beautiful Latin woman playing a leading role in a biopic about an equally extraordinary Latina. Despite prejudices and systemic racism, Jennifer Lopez defied the odds and became an American icon. Not only was she a leading lady in a number of high-profile films when I was growing up she was also dominating the music industry— and she continues to break barriers today. She shattered that ceiling for us, showing my younger self that there was space for women like me in this industry. She’s been a huge inspiration. How do you relate your upbringing, experiences, and personality to playing Valeria Galindo? I think Val and I are a lot alike. She is spunky, resilient, hardworking, and fiercely loyal. Val would do anything for the people she loves, and she loves so selflessly. I think I have a number of these qualities too. It didn’t feel like a stretch for me to step into her shoes— it felt more like pulling on that old comfy sweater you’d never get rid of. There are a number of choices that Val makes that I personally wouldn’t, but it was a fun exercise for me to find a way in and try to understand why she chose those paths.

©Courtesy



Sara Garcia plays the role of Valeria Galindo in Hallmark’s Ride



Why do you believe viewers will love Valeria and Ride? I think Val is a lot of fun! She is layered and complex and cares deeply about the ranch and the McMurrays. Everything she does is rooted in love, and though she makes mistakes, her journey through the series is finding a way to open up and be vulnerable with the people she loves most. Many of us struggle with this due to the fear of not being good enough or abandonment, but the best way forward is to push through that fear, leaning into vulnerability and allowing space for your loved ones to meet you halfway. I think it will be an emotional rollercoaster for people watching her journey but I do hope that they fall in love with her the way that I have.



What are your future plans and goals? I have a lot that I want to accomplish. I’d love to produce my own projects, maybe put out an EP… you know, follow in the steps of JLo. At the moment I’m really jazzed about some of my upcoming animation projects. I’m starring in one called “Unicorn Academy”, and it will be airing on Netflix in the fall. I play a young girl who receives a mysterious invitation to attend a very special riding academy. It’s like Harry Potter but with Unicorns and it’s absolutely fantastic!