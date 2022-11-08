Why Sylvester Stallone turned down $34 million to make Rambo IV: ‘That’s not a joke’

Sylvester Stallone is opening up about the job opportunity he regrets to have turned down. The Hollywood star confessed that he declined the offer to make Rambo IV, even though he would have been paid $34 million dollars.

Loading the player...

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor explained what happened. “We were doing Rambo III. We thought it was going to be the biggest hit - this was before it came out. And I was paid a fortune for it,” he recalled. “Then they go, ‘We want Rambo IV. Here it is: Pay or play, 34.’ I go, ‘Let’s not jump the gun here...’”

It was reported that the offer would now be equivalent to $85 million, however he was unsure about taking on the opportunity at the time. “For real. That’s not a joke. Oh boy, what an idiot. Now I think about that and... wow,” the 76-year-old sighed.

As fans of the franchise know, Stallone would go back to reprise the role. The actor appeared in both 2008 and 2019 films, but did not receive the same type of offer as he did in the late 1980s.

Stallone is still involved in the film industry, with fans thrilled for his performance in Tulsa King, which is set to premiere on November 13. The actor has also opened up about his personal life, recently giving his marriage with Jennifer Flavin a second chance after nearly divorcing this year.