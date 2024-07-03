Is Taylor Swift skipping her yearly 4th of July party?

Taylor Swift is one of the world's largest celebrities. As such, she's known for hosting very exclusive parties, none more iconic than her annual 4th of July bash, which has had guests like the Haim sisters, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, and more. This year, things appear to be different due to Swift's incredibly busy schedule.

Swift will be busy taking her record-smashing Eras Tour to Amsterdam, where she'll perform on July 4, 5, and 6th. She'll be performing alongside Paramore, the band that is currently the act that is playing on Swift's pre-show, with whom the singer has had a long friendship.

In past years, Swift has hosted parties for her closest friends on the date. Last year, she hosted a single girls party and shared a photo alongside the Haim sisters, her close friend Gomez, and more. "Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," she captioned the post.

Some history on Swift's 4th of July parties

Swift's history with 4th of July dates way back. In 2013, she appears to have hosted her first party of the sort, sharing a photo of herself and her friends in her Watch Hill home in Rhode Island, where she usually hosts these gatherings. She and her friends are all wearing bathing suits and jumping for the camera. "Independence Day is one of my favorite holidays of the year," she wrote in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. "This time around, my touring family joined me at the beach and I wanted to show you some of the pictures because you're the reason we all get to be on tour together."

The following year, her party became more popular, having guests like Lena Dunham, Jessica Szhor, Stone and Garfield, and models like Jamie King, Jessica Stam, and more. Since then, the parties have grown more and more elaborate, featuring matching bathing suits, custom-made t-shirts, inflatable slides, sparklers, and more. We'll have to wait if Swift hosts a 4th of July party abroad, with many of her European friends joining her. If not, there's always next year.