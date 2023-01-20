Ariana Grande shares a video proving to followers that she’s still a singer

Ariana Grande has been busy with all sorts of projects, including “The Voice” and her involvement in the film “Wicked”. When fans started questioning the fact that she hadn’t released new music in two years, Grande wanted to remind them that she’s always a singer.

@arianagrande wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not “Ozian” at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now … done with lots of love. ♬ original sound - arianagrande

The video is two minutes long and was shared on TikTok, showing her singing “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”. It’s predictably stunning, showcasing her vocal range and capacity for performing all styles of music, from pop to hip-hop to classical. In the caption, Grande explained that she was very busy filming her new film, which is why she hadn’t released any new music. The video shows her with a pink and cozy sweater over her head, singing with her eyes closed.

“Wanted to sing you a little something but don’t want to sing anything that is not “Ozian” at the moment,” she wrote, referencing her song, which is originally from “The Wizard of Oz”. “Keeping my little bubble for now…done with lots of love,” she wrote.

“Wicked” is based on the incredibly successful Broadway musical, and is one of the most awaited films of all time. Back in 2021, it was announced that Grande would be performing the role of Glinda, the film’s co-lead. She’ll be starring alongside Cynthia Erivo, who’s playing the role of Elphaba.

The film’s production has been kept under wraps, with the actresses mostly sharing photographs of themselves spending time together and attending rehearsals. “Wicked” will be split into two parts and is scheduled to premiere on December 24th of 2024.