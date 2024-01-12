Michael Jackson biopic shares release date

Michael Jackson’s story will make its way to the big screen in 2025.

Titled “Michael,” the film will be directed by Antoine Fuqua and will star Jaafar Jackson in the lead role. It’s the biggest role in Jafaar’s career and a personal one, as he’ll be portraying his uncle on screen.

“Michael” will premiere in theaters on April 18, 2025, with production kicking off on January 22. It’s made by a team with plenty of experience in biopics and musicals, including Graham King, the producer of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The script is written by John Logan, who’s previously written films like “Skyfall,” “Gladiator,” and more.

“Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop,” reads the film’s synopsis. “The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.”

Learn about Jafaar Jackson

Jafaar Jackson is the son of Jermaine Jackson, and Michael’s nephew. He’s 27 years old and has worked in various projects, acquiring notoriety for his work as a dancer and singer. His role in “Michael” is his most notorious yet. "It's uncanny how much [Jaafar is] like Michael," said Fuqua to Entertainment Weekly."Sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It's really uncanny. Graham King, who is a fantastic producer, found him, and introduced him to me, and I was blown away."

Michael’s story has been previously adapted to the stage. “MJ: The Musical” won four Tony Awards in 2022, including lead actor, best choreography, and more.

