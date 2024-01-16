Shakira is the third female entertainer with the most Guinness World Records

Shakira has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Known for her unique voice and captivating performances, Shakira has won the hearts of millions of fans across the globe. Guinness World Records has also recognized her talent, where she holds an impressive 21 records.

While 21 records may seem a considerable achievement, it places Shakira in third place for the most Guinness World Records held by a female entertainer. The first position is occupied by Taylor Swift, who has 69 records. Adele comes in second with 44 records, while Beyoncé and Madonna follow Shakira with 20 and 16 records respectively.

Shakira’s records cover a range of categories, including music, dance, and social media. Her most recent record was achieved in 2022 when she and Bizarrap released “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53,” which set the record for “most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours” and “the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube,” among others. She also had a record for the most Latin Grammy Awards won by a female artist.

Shakira at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey.

Shakira’s accomplishments show her talent and hard work and also serve as inspiration for aspiring entertainers. Her unique style and international appeal have made her a global icon, and her Guinness World Records only solidify her position as one of the greatest female entertainers ever.