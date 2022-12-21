Lionel Messi beats the world record egg for the most-liked post on Instagram

Lionel Messi just won the World Cup with Argentina, but there is something else for him to be proud of- he now has two Guiness World Records. Following Argentina’s win over France, the soccer player uploaded a gallery of photos holding the coveted trophy, and it gained over 66 million likes. The Guinness World Record’s confirmed that he now has the record for the most likes on Instagram, dethroning a picture of an egg. Before the egg, the GWR announced that he broke the world record for the most FIFA World Cup matches played in by a player (26), surpassing Lothar Matthäus.







The egg held its title for nearly four years. It all started on January 4, 2019, when whoever runs the page shared a stock image of an egg with the caption, “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this.” With a collective goal of beating Jenner, it gained 30 million likes in 9 days and now has 57.4 million likes.



Following the news, the egg took to its Instagram story to humbly accept its defeat. “4 years ago we set out on a mission, 9 days later we made internet history. Together,” they wrote. “Today @leomess has taken the crown (for now).” The egg went on to ask the world one question, “who’s the greatest of all time? @cristiano or @leomessi?”