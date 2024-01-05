Coachella 2024 rumors: Peso Pluma, Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, and more

We are just three months away from April, which means it’s almost festival season. Every year, thousands of celebrities and festival-goers flock to the Empire Polo Club grounds in Indio, California, for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and there are already rumors about who fans can expect to see on the lineup.

HITS Daily Double, which has gotten the information right in the past, reported Friday that there are rumors that Lana Del Rey and Tyler, The Creator, are confirmed to headline the famous festival. Doja Cat is believed to be the third headliner, which is not yet confirmed. Doja performed on the main stage in 2022.

Peso Pluma, who took over the music industry on a global scale in 2023 is reportedly in the mix for the lineup. He took the Coachella stage with Becky G as a special guest last year.



There was also talk of possible ‘“top slots” for The Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott.Rage Against the Machine was rumored to be returning as 2024 headliners, but drummer Brad Wilk posted on Instagram that RATM “will not be touring or playing live again,” virtually announcing the band’s second breakup.

Shakira snubbed?



According to the outlet, Shakira’s team was trying to get her a headlining slot, but the festival passed on her, which has “engendered much speculation.”

When is the festival?

Coachella is slated for 4/12-14 and 4/19-21 and is sold out, but there is a waitlist on the website for both weekends.

How many bands will play this year?

The full Coachella 2023 lineup included over 150 artists, so we can expect to see the same amount in 2024.

