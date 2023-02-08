Khloé Kardashian reveals why she prefers to stay single amid new romance rumors

Khloé Kardashian is enjoying the single life. The 38-year-old reality star opened up about her love life following rumors of reconciliation with Tristan Thompson, revealing that she is not looking to date anyone at the moment, as she is very busy with her professional career and prefers to spend quality time with her children.

The mother of two took to Twitter to respond to fans and explained why she wants to stay single for now. “Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and [my daughter] True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it.”

Khloé joked about her relationship with her daughter, admitting that she is not ready to start dating again, however she still keeps a cordial relationship with Tristan. “No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too,” the businesswoman concluded.

©Khloe Kardashian





She recently showed support for her ex, as he is currently going through a difficult time in his life, following the death of his mother. Khloé decided to travel to Toronto with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner after she found out about the tragic news.

The celebrity family attended the funeral and shared emotional messages after the service. “I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan’s mom, Andrea,” Kris wrote, “You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother. What a blessing you were to your family!!!”