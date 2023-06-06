Pete Davidson defends ‘poor choice of words’ after PETA controversy: ‘Not sorry’

Pete Davidson says he is not sorry for standing up for himself following the PETA controversy. The 29-year-old comedian was criticized by the organization for buying a dog from a store instead of adoption. However, Pete detailed the reasons why he decided to go to a pet store in an explicit voicemail.

The actor revealed to TMZ that he was upset after being filmed at the store without permission, as he was looking for “a specific hypoallergenic dog” because he is allergic to dogs. He also revealed that the cavapoo puppy was for his mom, as her dog died earlier this year.

“I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family,” he explained.

“I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years,” Pete added. A video of the actor at the pet store with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders became viral earlier this week, buying the 2-month-old pup.

“Our hearts go out to the Davidson family for the loss of their dog, but Pete must know in his heart that there’s no excuse for buying a dog and propping up the puppy mill industry when millions of dogs await loving homes in shelters, and we hope he’ll do the right thing and adopt next time,” PETA responded to the video, adding that a “city animal shelter” could have been “a perfect match.”

The comedian went on to respond to the organization: “My mom’s f—ing dog, who was 2 years old, died a week prior, and we’re all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog. So, why don’t you do your research before you f—ing create news stories for people because you’re a boring, tired c–t. F— you and suck my d—.”