Cardi B and Offset launch the first-ever celebrity duo meal for Valentine’s Day

Are you wondering what are you going to have for dinner with your significant other on Valentine’s Day? Maybe you would like to follow Cardi B and Offset’s steps and enjoy from their first-ever celebrity duo meal.

The pair has partnered with McDonald’s to launch their go-to items from the fast food franchise. Meant to be shared with your plus one, your situationship, your best friend, or anyone in between, the meal includes:

Cardi B’s go-to Cheeseburger, paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a Large Coca-Cola;

Offset’s Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a Large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst;

And to share... a Large order of World Famous Fries and a hot, flakey Apple Pie.

©McDonald's



“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” says Offset. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun; that’s it.”

The combo will be available starting February 14 in participating restaurants nationwide.

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” says Cardi B. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce.”

©McDonald's



The Cardi B and Offset Meal items will be served in fun packaging inspired by the season of love that features a throwback Valentine’s Day card that will have fans asking to share a meal with their special someone.