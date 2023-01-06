‘Saturday Night Live’ announces their first hosts and musical guests of 2023

Saturday Night Live will kick off their first two 2023 shows with Aubrey Plaza (Jan. 21) and Michael B. Jordan (Jan. 28). The stars will be making their SNL debuts alongside musical guests Sam Smith and Lil Baby, respectively.

Plaza, known from HBO’s “The White Lotus,” announced the news on Instagram by writing, “BABYFACE TAKEOVER!!” alongside multiple emojis. While Jordan, known for starring in the Creed franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, shared the news on his Instagram stories.

©Michael B. Jordan





Plaza will introduce Sam Smith for the third time as an “SNL” musical guest, and Lil Baby would be appearing for the first time.

In 2022, NBC Universal welcomed a new generation of comedians, including Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. The Cuban and Dominican descent actor debuted on the legendary show during the season premiere episode on October 1 on NBC and streamed live on Peacock.

Recently Saturday Night Live won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The American late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show created by Lorne Michaels is the most Emmy nominated show in history. It holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short form series).