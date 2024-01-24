Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez to be featured in SNL

Saturday Night Live has announced the host and musical guest for the first week of February, which include two of the biggest names in entertainment right now. Ayo Edebiri will serve as host, while Jennifer Lopez will serve as musical guest.

Edebiri has just come off an incredibly succesful awards circuit, earning awards at the Emmys and Golden Globes for her performance the comedy series “The Bear.” Aside from her work in TV, Edebiri starred in “Bottoms” over the past year, which was nominated for various awards, including the Critics Choice Awards for Best Comedy. Her performance was also nominated at the Independent Spirit Awards for best breakthrough performance.

In the case of Jennifer Lopez, she’s performing right in time for the release of her new record, “This Is Me... Now,” which will drop on February 16. Lopez has performed in Saturday Night Live in various occasions, having three appearances as a musical guest and three as a host.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s support for Lopez’s musical career

Ben Affleck is Jennifer Lopez’s biggest supporter. Sources claim Affleck has been supporting Lopez as she’s been working on her new record, which is her ninth. "It’s been the perfect time to focus on a new album. She’s loved creating new music. She’s very excited [about] it," said a source to PEOPLE. “Ben’s proud of her. He’s her biggest fan. He loves how hard working and focused she is.”

Lopez revealed that she went to Affleck to brainstorm ideas and visuals for the music video of "Can't Get Enough." "Not that he’s ever really made videos or anything like that, but I just trust his opinion and his ideas," she said in an interview with PEOPLE. "Nobody kind of knows my story or me more than he does. I really feel like he gets me and he understands me, obviously."