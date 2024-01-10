Jennifer Lopez debuts new song and music video for ‘Can’t Get Enough’ [WATCH HERE]

Jennifer Lopez recently debuted her latest single, “Can’t Get Enough,” along with a stunning music video. The talented artist spoke about the release of her new song in a YouTube livestream where she shared her inspiration, the creative process behind the song, and the excitement of its launch.

Lopez, known for her hit love songs, revealed that she wanted something that would allow her to perform with an upbeat and energetic vibe. “I love a love song, but I need something that I can perform,” the singer said in the live stream. “So when we first heard this song, everyone just knew that this was the one to launch This Is Me…Now,” added the star. “It has an energy, it has a happiness to it, and you feel it all.”

The music video for “Can’t Get Enough” features the multi-talented artist in various stunning outfits, which have already become a sensation among her fans. The video is filled with bright colors, lively dance moves, and a powerful message of self-love and empowerment.

In a recent interview on Apple Music 1, the multi-talented artist, sat down with Zane Lowe to discuss her latest single, “Can’t Get Enough.” The conversation started with a discussion of Jennifer’s creative process for developing the album, where she revealed the amount of thought, care, and authenticity that went into its creation, including its accompanying movie.

“It feels like it’s been like 22 years in the making, honestly, because we announced it on the 20th anniversary that of the This Is Me Then album that we do. This is Me Now album, and to have an album and a movie and everything else that’s coming along with it and for the actual single, the first piece of music to be released today with the video is so exciting,” she said.

