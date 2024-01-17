Jennifer Lopez’s new film: Sofia Vergara, Kim Petras, Keke Palmer and more stars in ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’

Jennifer Lopez is giving her fans everything they want and more. The Hollywood star is preparing for the release of her new album and film ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story,’ bringing an all-star cast to her narrative-driven story, exploring love and heartbreak in a project directed by Grammy-winner Dave Meyers, and written by Jennifer and Matt Walton.

‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ is set to be released globally on February 16th, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The new trailer shows some incredible visual effects, and scenes inspired by iconic movies, including ‘Singin in the Rain.’

Fans of the singer shared their excitement after the new trailer was released, unveiling an incredible cast, including Colombian icon Sofia Vergara, ‘Nope’ star Keke Palmer, and beloved actress Jenifer Lewis.

The cast also stars JLo’s fellow singers, including Kim Petras, Post Malone, and more. Jennifer can be seen in the trailer, acting alongside famed dancer Derek Hough, who plays one of her romantic partners in the film.

Other cast members appearing in the film include television host Trevor Noah, life coach Jay Shetty, author Neil deGrasse Tyson, guru Sadhguru, and many more. The album and love story are described as “anything Jennifer Lopez has done before,” exploring both “her personal journey to love and the importance of self-love.”

“Jennifer has created a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing,” the synopsis reads. “Dropping in tandem with her first studio album in a decade, this genre-bending Amazon original showcases her journey to love through her own eyes. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and star-studded cameos, this panorama is an introspective retrospective of Jennifer’s resilient heart,” the synopsis reads.