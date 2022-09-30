NBCU’S Writers Program: Drama writer Hernán Barangan selected for the class

The community asked for more representation in the writing rooms, and NBC is listening! NBCU LAUNCH, the umbrella brand that houses the comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts across NBCU’s television portfolio, has selected comedy writers Emman Sadorra and Ida Yazdi along with drama writers Hernán Barangan, Aurora Ferlin, Amelia Swedeen, Varta Torossian, Tommar Wilson and William Yu for its 2022-23 NBC TV Writers Program class.

Created in 2005, the NBC TV Writers Program was built to support emerging diverse episodic television writers. While the program’s primary objective is to prepare writers to be staffed on a scripted series, the ultimate goal is to develop the next generation of showrunners and content creators.

Most recent success stories include alumni Debby Wolfe, showrunner and co-creator of NBC’s upcoming comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez” for Universal Television; Claudia Forestieri, creator and executive producer of HBO Max’s “Gordita Chronicles;” and Justin Hillian, showrunner and executive producer of Showtime’s “The Chi.”

All of the writers from the most recent 2020-21 class have been staffed on series following the completion of the program with several on NBC or Universal Studio Group (USG)-produced shows, including “The Blacklist,” “Bel-Air,” “FBI: International” and “Space Force.”

For the next eight months, the new class will develop an original pilot under the guidance of NBCUniversal programming executives. They will also participate in weekly workshops, including writing intensives, mock showrunner meetings, and personal branding sessions. After the program, they’ll be considered for available writing assignments on shows airing on NBCU Television and Streaming networks and streaming platforms, as well as USG-produced series.

©NBC/Chris Haston



Emman Sadorra, Aurora Ferlin, Varta Torossian, William Yu, Hernán Barangan, Amelia Swedeen, Tommar Wilson, Ida Yazdi

Chosen from an applicant pool of 2,100 submissions, find below the 2022-23 NBC TV Writers Program class.

EMMAN SADORRA